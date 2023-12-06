YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 6, at the Vaschak-Kirilla Funeral Home in Youngstown for Valerie M. Pavelic, 97 who passed away November 8, 2023 in Poland, Ohio.

She was born March 18, 1926 in Youngstown to Stanley and Mamie Marks.

Graduating from East High School, Valerie attended Youngstown College.

She worked at the General Fireproofing Company in the Accounting Department.

In 1948, Valerie met the love of her life, Michael. Their courtship included dancing, going to shows and even attending the World Series when Cleveland won the pennant in 1948. They married in 1949.

Michael, a carpenter by trade, built Valerie her dream home in Poland in 1956. There they went on to have four children. Valerie and Michael truly lived the American Dream. Their home was nestled by the Poland Woods, with Yellow Creek running through their back yard. They enjoyed the wildlife and the beautiful, peaceful scenery that surrounded them.

Being a stay-at-home mom, Valerie acquired many talents. Baking apple pies, making beautiful floral arrangements and flower gardens. She enjoyed working with her good friend and neighbor Liz in their yards.

She and her husband were actively involved with all sports activities that their children engaged in. They attended all YSU games and were members of the Tailgate Club.

She loved to read, play cards and belonged to various card and garden clubs.

Though her greatest joy came from dancing with her husband, Michael. Their 70 year-long marriage was a courtship that lasted until the end of their life, together. It serves as a life lesson for all.

Valerie will be missed by her children, Teresa (Louis), Robert (Cindy), Michele (Jeff) and Michael David; her granddaughters, Amy, Gina; her grandsons, Mikey, Chris, David, Cameron, Jeremy, Jake and Bryan; step-granddaughters, Tracey and Lisa; great-grandchildren Sabrina (John), Jay, Michael, Brandon, Brayden, Bailey, Jasmine and family friend, Jan.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Michael, her parents, Mamie and Stanley and a great-grandson, Bryan.

Our gratitude to the Staff and Friends at the Woodlands Assisted Living in Poland. The love and exceptional care given to Valerie will always be treasured in our hearts. Thank you to Carol and RoseAnn at Sanctuary Hospice, and to Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi, who did his best in helping our parents live a long life, together.

Calling hours will be held at the Vaschak-Kirilla Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Rd., Youngstown, OH 44511, Wednesday, December 6, from 3:30-5:30 PM. Memorial service to follow from 5:30-6:00 PM.

