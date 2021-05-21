Valentine Radetic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private service was held at Resurrection Cemetery on Thursday, May 20, 2021, for Valentine Radetic, 92, who died at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio on Monday, May 17.

Valentine was born in Rijeka, Croatia, the son of Conrad and Pasquale (Marcovik) Radetic.

He was a high school graduate.

He worked as a diesel mechanic for Sebastiani Trucking Co.

Valentine was a member of Holy Apostle St. Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church.

Valentine leaves behind his son, James Radetic of Youngstown; a daughter-in-law, Anita Radetic of Austintown, Ohio and two grandchildren, Mark and Michael Radetic, Austintown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nada Ficor Radetic, whom he married in 1953; she died in 2015; a son, Joseph and a brother, Rev. Branimar Radetic.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

