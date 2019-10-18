Thomas S. Mirante III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas S. Mirante III entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the young age of 60.



Thomas was born November 3, 1958, in Youngstown, the only son of Thomas and Anna (Yurjevich) Mirante, Jr.

He was a member of the 1976 graduating class at Ursuline High School. He went on to receive a Bachelors of Science degree Cum Laude from Youngstown State University majoring in chemistry. He later was a part of the masters program at Case Western University.

From a young age, he proudly served along side his father and uncle building houses and doing various construction projects throughout his life. No matter the project, Tom had the knowledge and will power to accomplish any task in order to help others.

Tom was a lifetime member at St. Christine’s Church. He enjoyed offering his time and abilities to aid in any area he was needed, from altar server to maintenance. He also took great pride in fulfilling various roles in order to ensure the success of the annual festival since his youth.

Tom spent time as a science fair judge at Youngstown State University.



Tom began his career with the City of Youngstown Department of Public Works as Waste Water Chemist in October 1987. In 1990, he became Pre-Treatment Coordinator at Waste Water. By 1995 he had risen to the level of Assistant superintendent, overseeing operations at both the Poland Avenue Plant and the sewer collections system throughout Youngstown. In 2008, Tom took over as superintendent of Waste Water. During his tenure he oversaw several million dollars in renovations to modernize the plant. Tom was working tirelessly on improving the plant even up to the moment of his untimely death, collapsing in the plant he loved. Tom’s depth of knowledge in his profession was a constant amazement to those he worked closely with. Many friends and co-workers often used Tommy as their personal Google search.



Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Valerie (Ziadeh) Mirante, whom he married January 18, 2003 and the joy of his life, his daughter, Trinity. In addition, his three cats, Sebastian, Sadie and Mittens. He had fond childhood memories of his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends.

His parents preceded him in death.



Friends and family may call on Monday, October 21 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

A prayer service will be held Tuesday, October 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Catholic Church, in Youngstown.



Tom had decided to donate his organs in order to help others.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to your local feline rescue.

