YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Repula, 87, of Youngstown, passed away on September 26, 2023 at home.

Thomas was born in Youngstown on December 22, 1935 to parents Michael Repula and Barbara (Bell) Repula.

After graduating High School, Thomas enlisted in the United States Army and served until an Honorable Discharge, he then worked until retirement as a Steel Worker and Master wood worker.

He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his family, friends and especially his dog. Thomas volunteered at Second Harvest food bank for many years and was faithful to his Church, Holy Apostles Parish.

Thomas is survived by his children, Tom Repula, Jr., Tom Foist, John (Donna) Repula and a daughter, Barbara Repula; grandchildren; Eric (Daveen) Dombrowski, Michael Repula, Jenna Repula, Alec (Kelsey) Harkabu and Emma Repula.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Barbara (Bell) Repula and grandchild Andrea Repula; his son, Daniel Repula followed him in death the following day, September 27, 2023.

The family is having a memorial Mass on October 7, 2023 at Holy Apostles Parish, 854 Wilson Ave, Youngstown, Ohio 44506 at 10:00 a.m. as we mourn his loss and celebrate his memory.

The family ask in lieu of flowers to please make all contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Rd, Youngstown, Ohio 44509 in honor of Thomas’s name.

