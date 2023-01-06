YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Brown, 77, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Thomas was born in Youngstown on March 26, 1945, son of the late Charles. W. and Marie (Baker) Brown, Sr.

After his 1963graduation from Austintown Fitch High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served until his 1968 honorable discharge. During his time in the Navy, he served on the USS Goodrich a Gearing -class destroyer, seeing many ports of call on his cruise through the Mediterranean. He was an Ensign 3rd Class working in the engine room.

After his discharge from the Navy, he opened his own service station where he put his knowledge if engines to work. It was while working there that Tom met the love of his life, his Sweets, Veronica (Ronnie) Bodnar. They married on June 28, 1969. Tom pursued a few different career paths, finally settling on working in the trucking industry. He worked for various trucking companies over the years. Even working as an Instructor at TDDS Trucking School making his way up to director of curriculum. Tom missed driving full time and returned to the open road. He retired from his 40-year career in 2006.

Tom was an avid lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time sitting by his pond and watching his fish in the comfort of his backyard. He loved taking his daughters, Denielle and Amanda and later his grandchildren, Dylan and Morgan, fishing at local area lakes. Tom also enjoyed watching Dylan and Morgan at their numerous sporting events. They were blessed to make lasting memories with their beloved father and papa.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, Ronnie; daughters, Denielle Brown and Amanda (Michael) Roby; grandson, Dylan Roby; granddaughter, Morgan Roby; sister, Kathy Bowman; sister-in-law, Karen (Steve) Ruberto and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Army 2nd Lt. Charles W. Brown, Jr. and sister, Carole M. Brown.

The family would to extend they’re thanks to Hospice of the Valley nursing and aide staff for their compassionate care.

Calling hours will be Monday, January 9, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Father Rusnak will lead prayer service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the funeral home before a Military Burial at Calvary Cemetery.

