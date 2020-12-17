Thomas J. Presby, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Presby died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.



Tom was born on October 5, 1942, a son of Joseph and Sophie (Sulka) Presby in Youngstown, Ohio.

Introduced by mutual friends, he married the love of his life Kathleen (Stone) Presby and celebrated 52 years of marriage. Together they raised four children in Poland, Ohio and were active members of the Holy Family Parish and the Poland community.



He graduated from Cardinal Mooney high school in 1960 as a part of the first four-year graduating class. Tom also was a graduate of Youngstown University, where he continued to attend and audit courses until late 2019.



Tom joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country honorably in the Vietnam War.

Upon his departure from the military, he worked for the Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation for 32 years, then joined the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber until he retired in 2016.



He dearly loved his family, friends, his church, community and helping others. An adventurous traveler and an avid reader, his time spent with his children and grandchildren brought him the most joy.

Tom was devout in his Catholic faith; he served as a Eucharistic Minister, the Parish Council and led the Finance Committee at Holy Family.

He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight for Council #15573.



Tom is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; his four children, Thomas (Angela) Presby of Florida, Gregory Presby of Florida, Megan (Sam) Reynolds of Virginia and Molly Presby of North Carolina; his five grandchildren, Sophia and Kevin Presby, Peyton, Alianna and Josephine Reynolds and his two brothers, Norbert Presby and Mark (Barbara) Presby, who are both area residents.



A Funeral Mass will be held in his honor at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Holy Family Parish in Poland. Calling hours will be held before at 10:00 a.m. and request that those who attend follow all current health protocols and guidelines. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and socially distance within the church’s marked parameters.

To those who are unable to attend in-person, please remember Tom and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

