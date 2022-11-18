BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Kingsley, 66, of Boardman passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Tom was born on December 17, 1955 in Youngstown to parents W. Ernest and Cornelia Kingsley, of Austintown.

He was involved in many sports, specifically in wrestling at Austintown Fitch where he graduated in 1974. He continued to wrestle at Mount Union College and later returned to coach at Austintown Fitch and is fondly remembered by those whose lives he touched.

Tom leaves behind his wife, Sue (Esbenshade), who he married on September 17, 1982 and his three daughters, Katie, Kelly and Kerry.

He was very involved with all of his daughters’ activities as a dance, cheer and softball dad, but especially involved with Boardman Band and Orchestra Parents as a chaperone for many years.

He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and served as an usher and on the church council.

Tom retired in 2021 after working for Time Warner Cable/Charter Communications for 23 years and enjoyed getting to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Those who knew him remember his kind personality and how much he loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Cornelia Kingsley and is survived by wife, Susan; daughters, Kathryn (Jeremy) Brown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Kelly (Kevin) Flesher of Boardman and Kerry (Kyle) of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Kamryn, Konner, Ava, Max, Kevin, Stella, Keegan and Elijah; sisters, Victoria (Francis) Riggle of Cortland and Joan (Randy) Grimm of Youngstown; brother, Scott Kingsley of Austintown, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, or Monday, November 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.