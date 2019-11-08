Thomas C. Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas C. Anderson, 73, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle with his loving wife by his side.

Thomas was born March 1, 1946 in Youngstown, the son of James R. Anderson and Mary Louise Grant Anderson.

He graduated from South High School in 1964 and from YSU in 197l with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

Thomas worked for the City of Youngstown Police Department as a clerk from 1972-1973, at the Youngstown Society of the Blind as a work shop supervisor from 1974-1976, at Goodwill Industries as a vocational rehabilitation examiner from 1976-1978 and at the Auto Club as a civilian dispatcher from 1978 until retirement in 1987. He was a member of St. Christine Church. He was a Mahoning County Republic an Committeeman, a member of the National Federation of the Blind, a Board Member of the Western Reserve Transit Authority and a member of the YSU Diversity Council, where he received the Community Leadership Award in 2012.



Thomas is survived by his wife, Louise, whom he married June 19, 1976; his sister, Susan Elizabeth Anderson; his aunt, Salley Crosier of Port Charlotte, Florida and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends and family may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley, Youngstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church.



Louise would like to express her thanks to Briarfield at Ashley Circle for the wonderful care of her husband. A special thanks to Ed Reese, Patty Collins, the Administrator, Dr. Demidovich and nurse Loranye Milak.

She would like to also thank Ohio Living Hospice for their care in his final days.



In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made in his name to the Pregnancy Help Center, 4845 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.