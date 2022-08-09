YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Elizabeth Gonda, 85, formerly of Youngtown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio after living at Sharonbrooke Assisted Living in Newark for several years.

Theresa was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Martin and Elizabeth Pinter.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1955.

She then worked as a legal secretary at the Youngstown Municipal Court for several years.

Theresa was a devoted wife and loving mother her entire life. She was married to John “Jack” A. Gonda in Youngstown on September 1, 1962, and they were happily married for 55 years before Jack passed away in February 2017.

She leaves behind her three children, their spouses, and four grandchildren: John and Stacey (DeCrow) Gonda and son Benjamin, Findlay Ohio; Beth and Scott Schieber, son William and daughter Catherine, New Albany Ohio; and Amy and Chris Foster and son Ryan, Cary North Carolina.

Theresa enjoyed cross stitch and crocheting along with many other art projects, bowling and playing cards (especially Shanghai Rummy with her family during the holidays).

She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and volunteered at St. Dominic’s Church when John and Beth were young. Later, Jack and Theresa were longtime members of St. Christine Parish.

Besides her husband, Theresa is preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Pinter, who died in October 2018.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Vaschak-Kirila

Funeral Home and at 11:00 am at St. Christine Parish, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue with burial afterward at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077 or at www.Arthritis.org.

Family and friends may visit www.vaschak-kirilafh.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.