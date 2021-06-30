Theresa Dutko, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa M. Dutko of Struthers, Ohio died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

She was born in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise McCree.

Theresa married the late Andrew J. Dutko on December 27, 1948.

She enjoyed reading and taking walks.

Surviving are her four daughters, Mary Lou(Robert) Fox, Karen (Thomas) Thomason, Carol (Raymond) Ault and Diane (Richard) Mann. She was a proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; two sisters, Mary Lou Deleone and Shirley Wright and two brothers, Marshall McCree and Frank McCree.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Plant a tree in memory of Theresa by clicking here. To send flowers to Theresa’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.