YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Ted” Pappas passed away peacefully Thursday, December 30, 2021, with his family by his side.

Born December 5, 1938, in Pogoniani, Epirus, Greece, he was the eldest child of Paul Pappas and Leeka (George) Pappas. He immigrated to the United States at the age of ten and settled in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

He spent his career in the restaurant industry and was the owner of The Hub restaurant in downtown Youngstown.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Irene (Tsami) Pappas; children, Cathy Pappas Bravo (Daniel) of Cleveland and George Pappas (Carrie Mowery) of Cleveland; brother, Phillip (Ilse) Pappas of Houston, Texas; sister, Tina (George) Maranos of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Alex and Julia Bravo and several nieces and nephews.

A lifelong member of St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, he was a dedicated volunteer for church events.

In his retirement, he was committed to staying active and regularly attended the Boardman YMCA. Above all else, his greatest joy was spending quality time with his family, especially his two grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 and a Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. The family requests mandatory wearing of masks as well as social distancing.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman, Ohio or CurePSP at psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theodore Pappas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.