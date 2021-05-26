Teresa M. Crans, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa M. Crans, 87, wife of beloved husband Dr. Charles A. Crans, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.



She was born May 10, 1934 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, daughter of John and Francis Hejnosz.

Teresa married Charles on July 2, 1955 and began raising their family while her husband completed medical school and a residency in Youngstown, Ohio. After her husband completed a three year military duty, which included moves to San Diego, California, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jacksonville, Florida, she returned to Youngstown to raise her five children.

Teresa enjoyed cooking, especially making stuffed cabbage for her grandchildren’s graduation parties and delighted in hosting local residents and physicians. She enjoyed frequent trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and looked forward to Sunday Pinochle card games with her family. She loved flowers and springtime but most of all she loved being surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Dr. Charles; her five children, Debbie (Jeff) Kunkle of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Donna Esterly of Poland, Ohio, Darlene (Ron) Brown of Boardman, Ohio, Dr. Charles (Mara) Crans, Jr. of Camden, Maine and David (Toni) Crans of Canfield, Ohio and 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, whom she adored.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents and her six siblings, Thaddeus, Stella, Mary, Clara, Jeannie and her son-in-law, Larry.

Friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A closing prayer service will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

Masks will be required at the funeral home as well as the church and social distancing will be practiced.

