BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of our beloved Tamella “Tami” Sellers, 65, who left us on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Tami was born on July 4, 1958 to parents, William and Maru Lou Fryman Prater in Boardman, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Boardman High School and a lifelong resident.

Tami enjoyed traveling in her RV to visit and spend time with family and friends, as well as spending time on the beach, reading online novels and watching reruns on TV but most of all she loved spending time with her husband of 32 years, Jeffrey and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

During her life, Tami worked as a Manager for Arby’s, Eat-N-Park and also worked at USIS.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Sellers; four children, Diane (Randy) Diorio, Jeffrey (Lucia) Leitheisier, Matthew (Allissa) Sellers and Michael (Jessica) Sellers; eight grandchildren, Brittney, Dylan, Kaylee, Barbara, Ivanna, Camilla, Zachary and Ashlyn; two great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Jacob; a sister, Candi; a brother, Randy; her loving dog, Mandy and many extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Lou Prater.

Per Tami’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. Condolences can be made online at vaschakkirilafh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tamella “Tami” (Prater) Sellers, please visit our floral store.