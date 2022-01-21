YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Svetlana Andjelkovich, 62, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at her home after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on September 10, 1959 in Lesevo, Kraljevo, Serbia, daughter of Desimir and Stanisava Zarkovic.



She moved to the United States with her husband, Ljubodrag and infant daughter, Marijana in 1980, where she joined her father, mother and brother who came to the Youngstown area before. Her son, Miodrag, was born in the United States.



Svetlana had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone in need. She provided a listening ear and kindness to many friends, co-workers and patients who she worked with. She worked as medical assistant at the Hope Center for Cancer Care, where she later received treatments. Previously she had worked at Southside and Northside Medical Centers.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown and she baked strudels every week for the Friday fish dinners.

She was also a member of the Circle of Serbian Sisters and was a past vice president of the organization and also served on the Night in Belgrade dinner/dance committee.



She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Svetlana was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed preparing meals and desserts for family gatherings, parties and church events.



She was preceded in death by her father, Desimir, in 2010.



She will be sadly missed by her husband, Ljubodrag; mother, Stanisava Zarkovic; brother, Miodrag (Mike) Zarkovic; daughter, Marijana (Tomislav) Gusa; son, Miodrag; grandchildren, Adrijana and Petar; nieces, Ivana, Milana and Tijana Zarkovic and many relatives and friends in the USA, Canada and Serbia.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Hope Center for Cancer in Boardman for their devoted care and support during her illness and also the staff at James Cancer Center at the Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus.



Visitation will be held at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Sunday, January 23 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., with a prayer service (Pomen) at 3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church 39 Laird Avenue, Youngstown.

The family requests everyone attending wear a face mask and follow health safety protocols.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Svetlana (Zarkovic) Andjelkovich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.