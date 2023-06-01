YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne M. Bobala (Sue, Mama Sue), 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Hospice House with her daughter by her side.

Sue was born on September 4, 1940, at home in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Michael and Bertha Bobala.

Sue graduated from East High School in 1958.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

She loved getting together with family and friends to play cards. She also loved to read, crochet and bake. Throughout the years Sue had various jobs, many years as a bartender at the Ukrainian Club on Franklin Avenue and the Rip Tide on South Avenue, at Easter Seals taking the elderly to various sites for lunch and dinner and finally at the Inn at Christine Valley as a driver.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Suzanne ( Charlie) Vaught; her beloved granddaughter, Ashley Vaught; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Borden; a sister, Joann Angelo; a nephew,and many friends that she considered family at Tandy Apartments where she had lived for over a decade.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved son, Kenneth M. Swingle and her sister, Angela Fergus, to whom she was very close.

A memorial service will take place at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

