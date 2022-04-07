YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Terranova passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

She was born July 14, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Fechtel) Melewski.

She was a 1964 graduate of South High School.

Susan was a caregiver for many people. Susan was very personable. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.

Susan is survived by two sons, Joseph (June) Terranova of Youngstown and James Terranova, also of Youngstown; two sisters, Mary Jo Melnik of Boardman and Roberta (Michael) Chopp of Struthers and five grandchildren, Hailey, Corrado, Michaelina, Anthony and Maximillian Terranova.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Melewski and Robert Melewski.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio. The funeral service, also at the funeral home, will begin at Noon with Deacon John Terranova officiating.

