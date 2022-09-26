YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Diane Bacon, 50, a loving daughter, sister and aunt, left us too soon on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from her home in Las Vegas.



Susan was born October 6, 1971, in Youngstown, to James B. Bacon and Carol A. Bacon.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1990 and from Kent State University in 1996 with a B.A. in fashion design.



Susan started her career at Walt Disney World. She worked in their wardrobe department helping to create and maintain costumes for Disney’s many shows and characters. Susan moved to Las Vegas and worked for the Treasure Island pirate shows for 16 years, performing wardrobe and seamstress work “so that the show could go on.” Susan also did freelance fashion design for the Nevada Ballet, Matt Goss, Pussycat Dolls and celebrities, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry. She specialized in costume making and design, pattern making and fitting and repairing costumes.



Susan loved art, music, movies, traveling and staying connected with her friends and family. Her favorite movies included “Grease” and “Gone With the Wind.” She attended the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and visited New York City numerous times. She traveled to Slovakia, England, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.



Susan was a kind and gentle person who would go out of her way to help anyone in need. She was affectionately called “Suebee” by her friends.



Susan leaves behind her father, James Bacon of Naples, Florida; brothers, James (Mary Beth) Bacon of Poland and David Bacon of Austintown and nephews, Nicholas Hlivak of Marysville and Jake Bacon of Poland. She also leaves behind her two precious cats, Chloe and Gidget, both of whom have found a new and loving owner.



Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Bacon and brother, Patrick Bacon.



Calling hours will be at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road in Youngstown, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown, followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Fedor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wilson Czech Opera House, Wilson, KS or to the Kent State University Museum, Kent, Ohio.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.