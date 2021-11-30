Steven P. Mesarich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven P. Mesarich, 83, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Steven was born on July 20,1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Steve and Mary (Mele) Mesarich.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School in 1956.

Steven was a member of the Teamsters Local #377.

He was employed by the A & P Tea Co and then Stambaugh Thompson Co until he retired in 2000.



He married the love of his life Barbara on August 8, 1959 and were married 54 years until her passing in 2014. Steven was a devoted family man who took care of his wife through her years of illness with Lupus.

He enjoyed watching his grandchildren through the years in all their sporting events. He also enjoyed his trips to the casinos with his daughters.

Steven is survived by his daughters, Julie (Ken) Hlebovy of Youngstown and Donna (David) Spurio of Austintown; two sisters, Carole Murphy of Streetsboro and Mary Ann Salmon of Austintown and two grandchildren, Stephanie Hlebovy and Dante Spurio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph Mesarich .

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio.

On Friday, December 3, 2021 there will be a closing prayer at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Brendan’s Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be given to Shepherd of the Valley.

The family would also like to thank Shepherd of the Valley for his wonderful care.

