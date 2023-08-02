YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Lukas, 70, of Youngstown, passed away on August 1, 2023 at the Hospice House in Boardman.

Steve was born on March 21, 1953 in Youngstown, son of Steve and Margaret (Sattler) Lukas.

He graduated from Chaney High School, then graduated from Youngstown State University with a major in Criminal Justice.

He worked at the Youngstown Maennerchor, North Side Hospital, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital; and St. Joseph’s Hospital in various capacities. He attended Holy Name

And St. Christine’s Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Stephen is survived by his friends, Linda Ross and Steve and Kathy Shannon, two grandkids, whom he adored and loved so much, Jaylen and Jasmine, his cousins Loyd (Elouise) Bayer, Robert (Michele) Sattler and Jeanne (Emilio) Sebastiani.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Margaret Lukas, his aunts, Genevieve Woodford, Catherine Bayer, Mary-Louise Sattler and Viola Sattler; his uncles, Lloyd Bayer, Leo Sattler and Robert Sattler.

Steve and his mom enjoyed Mountaineer Race Track and Steve enjoyed his Mountaineer family. Steve was so kind and sweet and was loved by all of his family and friends. He will truly be missed by all.

Per Steve’s wish, there will be no services. Best to mourn his loss but celebrate his memory.

Condolences can be made on the Tribute Page at vaschakkirilafh.com

