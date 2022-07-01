CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen “Steve” Gocala passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on July 27, 1937, son of Michael Gocala and Mary Varga.

Steve was a manager at several grocery stores, retiring in 1982.



Steve leaves to cherish his memory, two sons, Stephen Gocala of Canfield and Mark (Peggy) Gocala of Canfield, one daughter, Lisa(John)Rotz of Campbell and four grandchildren, who he cherished and loved spending time with, Maxwell (Chris) Gocala, Megan Gocala, Tyler Rotz and Haylie Rotz.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Svetlak; brother, Zoli Gocala and sister, Pauline Birko.



The family will receive friends Friday, July 1, 2022, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Prayer service at the funeral home Saturday, July 2, 2022, 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St Christine Church at 10:00 a.m.



The Gocala family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Hope Center, staff at Patroit Home Health Care and Hospice of the Valley.

