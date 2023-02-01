CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie “Teddi” Lombardo, 80, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Stephanie, known as “Teddi” to those who knew and loved her, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 29, 1942, the daughter of Matthew Oleyar and Agnes Palen.

A graduate of Boardman High School, Teddi later relocated to Chicago, Illinois, where she met, fell in love with and on July 21, 1973, married her husband, John Lombardo. After returning to Ohio, they raised two children, Christine and Joseph, whom she loved with all her heart.

As a homemaker, her family was the great joy of her life. Her children and grandchildren brought her immense happiness and she cherished her time with them. Teddi also had a passion for crafts, painting, decorating and shopping.

She will be greatly missed by her loving family and everyone who knew her.

Teddi was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, John Lombardo; her daughter, Christine (Mike) Brent of Canfield, Ohio; her son, Joseph Lombardo of Canfield, Ohio; her brother Matthew (Phyllis) Oleyar of Aurora, Ohio and her sister, Suellen (Bob) Welsh of Bluffton, South Carolina. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Dominic and Olivia Lombardo and Nathan and Allie Brent.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., for friends and family, followed by private services for immediate family only.

