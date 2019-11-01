Stacey L. McClelland, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey L. McClelland, 44, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Hospice House, with her loving family by her side.

Stacey was born June 29, 1975 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph T. Woodall, Jr. and Carmela Bahny Woodall.

Stacey graduated from Ursuline High School and from Y.S.U. with a Masters Degree in Education.

She was a teacher at St. Christine School for 20 years.

Stacey was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.

Besides her parents, Stacey leaves her husband, Brian, whom she married October 20, 2001; her son, Daniel and her daughter, Isabella, both at home; a brother, Joseph T. (Theresa) Woodall III of Avon Lake; a sister, Nicole (William) Palkovic of Austintown; mother-in-law, Joanne (Thomas) Oaks of Austintown and grandmother, Ruth Irene Woodall of Austintown.

Friends and family may call Sunday, November 3, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Funeral Services will begin at 12:30 p.m., Monday, November 4, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown and will continue with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

