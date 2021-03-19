Sophie Eliades, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sophie Eliades, 83, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Naples, Florida.

Private services were held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, as well as at Belmont Park cemetery.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 30, 1936, the daughter of Prodromos Eliades and Helen Provatiries Eliades .

Sophie attended Youngstown Public Schools and was a graduate of South High School in 1954, graduating with honors.

She worked as an executive secretary with the Isaly Corp. until the company relocated in the late 60s. She then worked as a secretary for Stephens Shoe, Inc., as well as being the owner and operator of Stephens Video until retirement.

She retired to Naples, Florida where she made her home with her sister and brother-in-law, Stephen and Agnes Niarhos.

Sophie leaves behind her sister, Agnes (Stephen) Niarhos of Naples, Florida; nephews, John Gulgas of Boardman, Rev. Michael (Tina) Gulgas of Lorain, Stephen Niarhos of Los Angeles and Christopher (Paula) Niarhos of Boardman, as well as eight great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Gulgas .

The family requests that any material donations be to St. Nicholas church in Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Plant a tree in memory of Sophie by clicking here or to send flowers to Sophie’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.