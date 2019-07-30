Sonja Tusek, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Austintown for Sonja Tusek, 89, who passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Sonja was born in Youngstown on September 27, 1929, daughter of Lale Grahovac and Natalija Vujadinovich Grahovac.

She was a member of Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, where she was the Choir Director for 17 years, the Circle of Serbian Sisters of Old Holy Trinity and St. John’s Greek Orthodox Seniors.

She was retired from J&S Aluminum Company where she had been the Head Supervisor for 30 years.

Surviving are a son, Atty. Tim (Cathy) Tusek of Poland; a daughter, Vesna Vukasinovich of Youngstown; an adopted brother, Rev. Radoslav (Barbara) Filipovich; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and her Godchildren, Bill and Alisa Marshall and Nicole, Victoria and Richard Sherb and Milica Savic. She also leaves special friends to mourn her loss, Tammy McGarry, Earl Gibbs and Ross Kohler.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, George and Milan Grahovac.

Friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2 at the church prior to services.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church , 420 N. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515 .

Arrangements are being handled by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 1 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.