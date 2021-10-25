Silvia Zall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Silvia Zall passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. S

he was born in Romania, the daughter of Nicolay and Ann Savulescu.

Silvia married Michael Zall in 1956 and they came to the United States in 1975.

Silvia is survived by a son, John Zall of Boardman.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Michael, who died in 2017.

Family and friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Fr. James Barkett officiating.

Masks are required due to Covid and social distancing will be followed.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

