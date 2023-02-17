YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Sanders, 98, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Mrs. Sanders was born on September 22, 1924 in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Carl and Maude Fogle.

Shirley married the love of her life, Stephen Sanders, December 18, 1944. He preceded her in death March 26, 2006.

A 1942 graduate of The Rayen High School, Shirley was a Claims Secretary for St. Paul Insurance Co. for 26 years, retiring in 1987.

She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church for 86 years.

Shirley leaves a son, Robert Alan Sanders, of Youngstown, Ohio; two grandchildren, Stephen Sanders of Henderson, Nevada and Bart (Erin) Sanders of Hampton, Virginia and five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Stevie and Josh Sanders.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert (Elsie) Fogle of Sun City, Florida.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 20, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, with a 11:00 a.m. mass service with Elder Mark Sitch presiding.

