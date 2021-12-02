Sherry J. Bush, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry J. Bush died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, July 15, 1962, the daughter of Andrew Samuels, Jr. and Mary Jane Phillips.

Sherry was a graduate of Boardman High School in 1980 and was a lifelong resident of the community.

She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, whether that be outside playing or having sleepovers at her house. She loved to make every moment with them special. Sherry enjoyed walking in Mill Creek Park and being outdoors. She was also passionate about making jewelry and other creative projects as well as watching mystery shows, particularly the ID Channel. She had a huge heart and was committed to helping others in recovery, especially women. Sherry loved to be surrounded by her family and friends, laughing and having a good time. Her smile lit up every room with a spirit as bright as the sun. Sherry was the most beautiful person inside and out, with radiant energy and compassion for others. She touched the lives of so many and will be missed tremendously by all who knew her.

Sherry is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Phillips and step dad, Bud Phillips; two daughters, Courtney Bush and Caroline Bush (Michael Lewis); two brothers, Andrew “Sam” Samuels III and Theodore “Ted” ( Gina) Samuels; three grandchildren, Aidan, Keira and Elijah; ex-husband, Atty Joseph “Joe” Bush III; a half sister, Yolanda Samuels; two step brothers, Matt Phillips and Lukas Samuels; two step sisters, Terry Kodrin and Sandy Goldbach; a uncle, Robert “Bob” Katula; a niece, Leigh Anderson; nephew, Andrew Samuels IV and many close friends. .

She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Samuels, Jr.; brothers, Greg Samuels and Jimmy Samuels; granddaughter, Kyleigh Jones and her beloved dog, Jackson.

Family and friends will be received at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday December 7, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and a memorial service will immediately follow for family and close friends only.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 3, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.