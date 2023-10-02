CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Marie DeAngelo, of Canfield, Ohio, 62, beloved mother, sister, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 29 while surrounded by loved ones.



Sharon was born in Youngstown, on September 22, 1961, a daughter of James and JoAnn DeAngelo.

Sharon was a graduate of Ursuline High School class of 1979 and later went on to graduate with a degree in dietetics from Youngstown State University.



Sharon was a spiritual person who enjoyed spending time in nature, especially at Mill Creek Park. She was a proud Nanny to her grandnephew and grandniece, Dominic and Delaney. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her many house plants. Sharon was a lover of all animals, especially her two granddogs, Diesel and Maya. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends. Positivity came naturally to Sharon; she always made the best of every situation. She led with an open heart and always put others first. Her presence left a lasting impact on everyone she met.



She is survived by her children, Philip (Elaina) Martauz and Samantha (Eric) Sargent; two brothers, Mark (Sandi) DeAngelo and Michael (Danielle) DeAngelo; nephew and nieces, Chad (Alyssa) DeAngelo, Chelsea DeAngelo and Lauren (Michael) Guerrieri and countless cousins and dear friends. Sharon was overjoyed when learning she would become a grandmother for not one but two grandsons at the end of this year and beginning of next.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved chocolate lab, Luke.



Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio.



Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Parish, Youngstown, Ohio.

