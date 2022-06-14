CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth I. Woodall, 95, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022. She resided with her daughter Rebecca, who cared for her. She was surrounded by her family: son, Joseph (Carmela) Woodall, Jr. and her daughters, Bonita (Gary) Clemons, Diana (David) West, Star Humphrey and Rebecca (Art) Stocker.

Ruth was born in Youngstown on January 4, 1927, the daughter of the late Morgan and Marie (Pavelko) Wile.

During her younger years, Ruth worked at the TB Sanitarium, Republic Steel, Red Barn and she was a consultant for the Faye Swafford Company.

She enjoyed ceramics, hosting gatherings during the holidays and spending time with her 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, Ruth was survived by a sister, Martha Gerard.

Along with her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph T. Woodall, Sr., whom she married on March 1, 1947, he died on April 15, 1996; a brother, Morgan Wile; three sisters, Elizabeth Wyant, Mae Duke and Sarah Wetz and a granddaughter, Stacey McClelland.

A private service was held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Green Haven Cemetery for the immediate family followed by the burial.

The family would like to thank Zinni Family Practice, Heyday Health Care, Southern Care Hospice and her special caregiver, Kristy.



Arrangements were by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown. Online condolences can be given at http://www.vaschak-kirilafh.com/.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.