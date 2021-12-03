Ruth Alice Hanson, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Alice Hanson passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

She was born on March 2, 1938 in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of Murphy and Julia (Kohkoski) Damelio.

Ruth was a graduate of Girard High School and then worked at McDonald Douglas as a machinist.

She married James C. Hanson on June 13, 1959 till his passing in 1965. Ruth enjoyed being with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Surviving Ruth are her two sons, Ken F. Hanson, of San Antonio and James C. Hanson, of Ft. Worth Texas; a daughter, Brenda L. Hanson of Girard; a brother, James (Donna) Damelio of Girard; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James C. Hanson; a son, John “Sparkie” Hanson; a brother, Joseph Damelio and two sisters, Irene Moore and Agnes “Jay” Sause. .

Family and friends will be received at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

There will be a memorial service for family only following visitation at Fraternal Order(3298) of Eagles in Austintown, 1655 S. Raccoon Road from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and food will be provided.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.