Rosemary M. Hodos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private Funeral Mass was held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., for Rosemary M. (Susor) Hodos. She passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 after a brief sudden illness.

She was born August 29, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John W. Susor, Sr. and Mary C. (Sich) Susor.

Rosemary was a 1952 graduate of Wilson High School.

After graduating she went to work for Ohio Bell Telephone Co., working “long lines” for many years. While employed there she met and then married her husband of 56 years, Richard S. Hodos, Sr. She eventually quit Bell to become a full time wife, mother and homemaker. In 1981 she returned to the work force at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown as a switchboard operator for 15 years before finally retiring in 1996.

She was actively involved in many organizations, a charter member of the Canfield Democratic Women’s club, a past grand regent of the Court of Bishop McFadden Catholic Daughters of the Americas and a member of A.C.T.I.O.N.’s core team.

Rosemary was an avid cook and homemaker, her cooking and baking abilities winning her numerous blue ribbons for her peach cookies, kolach and breads. She was especially proud of her “Best of Show” croissants at the Canfield Fair, which were then chosen as the “Silver Spoon” baking contest the following year. Skilled with a needle and thread, she also took several awards and prizes for her crewel embroidery and crochet work. Music and singing were a special joy in her life, which she shared with her family, friends and those that knew her. She belonged to several singing organizations throughout her life. Among those, The Ohio Bell Chorus, The Youngstown Symphony Chorus, Seraphim Chorus and was a founding member of The St. Christine Choir for over 40 years.

Rosemary is survived by a son, Richard S. Hodos, Jr. of Boardman; a daughter, Stephanie M. Hodos (Kathy) of Boardman; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Josephine of Boardman; a sister-in-law, Jaqueline of Girard; a sister-in-law, Joan of Lake Milton; plus numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, all of which were a joy to her in her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. Hodos, Sr. in 2014; a special needs son, Gregory Hodos in 2013, whom she lovingly referred to as “The jewel in my crown”; her parents, John and Mary Susor; a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Makara (Al) of Youngstown; a brother, Raymond Susor (Jaqueline) of Girard and a brother, John W. Susor, Jr. (Joan) of Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosemary M. Hodos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.