Rose V. Tallerino, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown, for Rose V. Tallerino, 98, who passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Rose was born on November 29, 1920 in Youngstown, a daughter of John Zucco and Nancy Orofino Zucco.

She attended Rayen High School and was a member of The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

She was affectionately known as Rosie, Aunt Rose, Grandma RoRo and Rosie the Riveter (Welder).

During the war effort she welded baffles in aircraft wing tanks at McKenzie Muffler.

She was the Youngstown Italian Festival “2015 Italian Woman of the Year”.

Rose loved playing cards (Canasta) and enjoyed casinos and Italian fests but mostly loved to hear her grandsons, “The Great Pretenders”, play music. She went to every event she could attend.

Currently living with and loved by her daughter, Virginia and son-in-law, Dave, she traveled everywhere with them, attending many dinners and evenings out with her many friends. Rose enjoyed her life with everyone, and was always fun to be with.

Surviving are her daughter, Virginia (David) Adams; three grandchildren, Frank John Adams, Michael David (Christine) Adams and Kenneth James Adams and four great-grandchildren, Marie Nicole Adams, Benjamin James Adams, Daniel Lucas Adams and Dominic Michael Adams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Frank G. Tallerino whom she married October 4, 1941; a daughter, Marie Consetta (Tallerino) Melchionne; three brothers, Peter Zucco, Prosper Zucco and Salvadore Zucco and three sisters, Martha Rella, Magdalene Pesa and Theresa Langenheim.

The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for their wonderful care of mom.

Friends will be received on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown and again on Friday, August 30 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel prior to services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

