YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. Rachella, 99, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 15, 2022, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Rose was born on April 30, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Jennie Adducci Landolfi.

She attended East High School.

She was an Assistant Cook at Volney Rogers Jr. High School for many years.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Samuel Rachella, whom she married September 14, 1946 until he was called to be with the lord on March 24, 2003.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Nicholas Rachella, of Boardman; three daughters, Rosemary Kent of Austintown, Joann (Daniel) Chumita of Boardman and Patricia (David) Denton of Struthers; a sister, Mary Jane Botsko and 12 grandchildren, Dr. Nicole (Ronald Strollo) Kent, Rachelle Severn, Lisa (Sam) Elshami, Joseph Kent, James (Brandy) Kent, Daniel (Tara) Chumita, Christopher (Rachel) Chumita, Lindsay ( Charles) Scaglione, David (Lisa) Denton, Brian (Christina) Denton, Justina (Patrick) Miller and Nicholas Rachella; 21 great-grandchildren and “twins” on the way.

Besides her parents and late husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Landolfi; two sisters, Virginia Compana and Florence Zentko and a son-in-law, Joseph Kent.

Rose was a member of St. Christine’s Church. A very special thank you to Rose’s family at Assumption Village and all who have known and loved her.

Calling hours will be held at St. Christine’s Church, Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. with the services following at St. Christine’s Church for Mass, following to Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangementxs are being handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

