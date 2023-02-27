YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Dolecki, 97, formerly of Brandywine Apartments, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at The Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

Rose was born in Youngstown, Ohio, May 15, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Concetta (Buccoli) Bellitto of Briar Hill.

Rose’s husband, William F. Dolecki, whom she married September 14, 1945, died June 6, 1990.

Preceding her in death were her two sons, William F., Jr. and John A. Dolecki. Also deceased were sisters, Francis, Antoinette, Theresa and Dorothy and brothers, Lawrence and William.

There is one sister remaining, JoAnn Bellitto of Boardman, Ohio.

Rose was known as the life of any party and a snappy dresser, always bringing a smile and cheering people wherever she went. She enjoyed sightseeing, gambling, bingo games and organizing day trips for friends. She had many friends through Easter Seals, she looked forward to Senior Fun Days at Boardman Park and was a 20-year member of the Eagle’s Club. Her favorite passions included spending time with her great-grandchildren and making floral arrangement for her many friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Walters of Youngstown and son, Michael (Judy Hale) of Austintown. She leaves behind two granddaughters, Deborah (Walters) Boyce of Sandusky, Ohio and Leanne (Hale) Bartel of Florida and four great-grandchildren, Deven Boyce and Chase, Autumn and Jaxxon Bartel.

Services will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Condolences can be made online at Vaschak-Kirila.

