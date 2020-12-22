Rose J. Valko, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Julia Valko, 88, transitioned from her earthly home into eternal rest on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, following a brief illness.

She was born in San Pietro Avellana, Italy on November 21, 1932, the daughter of Ferdinando and Concetta Frazini. She came to the United States at age three and was raised on the East Side of Youngstown.

She attended East High School and graduated in 1950.

On April 21st, 1955 she married Joseph Valko and together they raised five children. She was a homemaker and devoted mother.

Rose was a long time parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church and Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Lorraine (Carmen) Lofaro of Youngstown, Connie (Mike) Payne of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Joseph (Mary) Valko, Michael Valko, Gary (Christine) Valko all of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Kristen (John) Corrotto of Columbus and Nicholas (Chelsea) Payne of Blufton, South Carolina. Adam Valko of New York, Michael Payne of Augusta, Georgia, Victoria Valko, Carmen Lofaro, Rachael and Ava Valko, Lily Valko, Lauren (Pat) Dantimo and Adam Madej, all of Youngstown and great-granddaughter, Adeline Payne of Blufton, South Carolina. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Mary Olexa and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband who passed away October 28, 2007; her brother, William Frazini; sister-in-law, Mary Frazini and brother-in-law, Joseph Olexa.

The family is grateful for the compassionate care given to Rose by her primary caregiver, Iris Balleste, and the staff at Comfort Keepers.

There will be calling hours at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Church on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A burial mass, officiated by the Rev. Mykhaylo (Michael) Farynets, will follow at 1100 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

Due to COVID 19, safety precautions will be taken. Please honor the 6 foot rule and we kindly ask that all guests please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to, Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church Renovation Fund, 7754 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512.

The Valko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

“We are learning how to live knowing we will never again see your face, but we have peace knowing you are in a better place.”

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.