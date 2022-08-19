NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose A. Rachella, 99, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 15, 2022, At Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Rose was born on April 30, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Jennie Adducci Landolfi.

She attended East High School.

She was an Assistant Cook at Volney Rogers Jr High School for many years.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Samuel Rachella, whom she married September 14, 1946 until he was called to be with the lord on March 24, 2003. She leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Nicholas Rachella, of Boardman; three daughters, Rosemary Kent, of Austintown, Joann (Daniel) Chumita, of Boardman and Patricia (David) Denton of Struthers, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Dr. Nicole (Ronald Strollo) Kent, Rachelle Severn, Lisa (Sam) Elshami, Joseph Kent, James (Brandy) Kent, Daniel (Tara) Chumita, Christopher (Rachel) Chumita, Lindsay ( Charles) Scaglione, David (Lisa) Denton, Brian (Christina) Denton, Justina (Patrick) Miller and Nicholas Rachella; 21 great-grandchildren, and ‘twins” on the way.

Besides her parents and late husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Landolfi; two sisters, Virginia Compana and Florence Zentko and a son in law, Joseph Kent.

Rose was a member of St. Christine’s Church. A very special thank you to Rose’s family at Assumption Village and all who have known and loved her.

Calling hours will be held at St. Christine’s Church, Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. with the services immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.

