BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Lucicosky went to home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 21, 2023 at his home.

Ron was born February 2, 1946 to parents, Alex and Pauline (Androsec) Lucicosky.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was a member of the National Guard.

Ron worked for General Electric as a Mechanic for over 36 years.

He liked working with his hands and was very talented refinishing antiques, clocks and caning which he sold at antique shows and flea markets for many years along with his son, Mark. He was a car buff and was very proud of a classic 1966 El Camino that he and his son, Mark restored. He looked forward mostly to spend time with his two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Grayson from Columbus, whom he loved dearly. He also loved camping trips with his trailer to State Parks, Canada, and especially Pymatuning Park. Ron looked forward to setting up at Rogers Flea Market to sell antiques with Mark, who shared his passion for antiques radios and fans. Together they enjoyed hunting for anything old that they could restore.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara, whom he married October 31, 1970; his son, Mark of Boardman; a daughter, Dawn Elkins of Columbus, Ohio, who was always there for him through all of his illnesses and his two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Grayson Elkins of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Nicholas Dean Elkins; a sister, Donna Rodriquez and a brother, Richard.

Ron was a hard worker all his life and was always willing to help anyone who needed his help. A special thank you to his niece, Val Rodriquez and Judy DeMarco, who were always there for him in times of need and his two caring friends, Jim Moon and Dominic Precurato, who were always ready to help and lend a hand whenever needed.

Private services were held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.



Interment was at Tod Holmstead Cemetery.

