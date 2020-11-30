Ronald J. Ross, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald J. Ross, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Canfield on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 following a period of declining health.



Ron was born on February 21, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Ann (Prystash) Gorvet and Carl Ross.

After attending Woodrow Wilson High School, Ron enlisted in the Air Force and served overseas stationed in Germany for four years. After serving, Ron attended college at the University of Kentucky and Kent State University. At Kent State, Ron was President of his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and a member of the Blue Key Honor Society. Ron thereafter attended Akron Law School where he received his Juris Doctor degree.

As a practicing attorney, Ron worked as in-house counsel at the Cafaro Company for 35 years, serving for several of those years as General Counsel. When he retired from the Cafaro Company, Ron worked part time in private practice with his close friends, Daniel P. (Terri) Daniluk, Esq. Ron also served on the Mahoning County Planning Commission for seven years.



Ron was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area and a member of St. Christine’s Church.

Ron enjoyed playing golf, cards, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers, movies and socializing with his family and friends.



Ron is survived by his wife and soulmate of nearly 52 years, Notburga (Peg) Ross, whom he married on December 7, 1968. Ron also leaves behind two daughters, Tamara L. Shane of Wadsworth and Nicole A. (Brian) Truby of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; a son, Douglas W. (Pamela) Ross of Canfield and six grandchildren, Krystal, Kate, Jacob, Lauren, Olivia and Ryan. Ron also leaves behind his sister, Rose Ann (Donald) Belosic; his sisters-in-law in Austria, Roswitha (Adi) Bergman, Eveline (Harold) Hochstrasser, Gabriella Kroboth and Doris (Peter) Ohner; his brother-in-law, Eric R. (Anna) Sambold and his sister-in-law, Karen (Ken) Dana, both of California, as well as his loving nieces and nephew, Tammy Cleevely, Barbara Gonda and Donald Belosic, Jr.

Ron was preceded in death by his brother, William A. Gorvet, who died serving his country in Vietnam.



The family would like to thank Dr. David Rich and Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care they provided to Ron. The family would also like to thank friends Eva, Janice, and Diane for their support and for spending time with Ron over recent months.



Due to COVID-19, the family will not hold services at this time.

The family will hold a Memorial Mass and celebration of Ron’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial tributes in Ron’s honor be made to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509

Arangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

