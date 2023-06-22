AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Devoted husband, loving father, proud grandpa, Ronald “Bear” Thompson, 81, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, June 19, 2023 at Windsor House at Omni Manor.



Ron was born May 28, 1942, son of late Albert Thompson and Majorie (Cleckner) Thompson.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School in 1961.

Ron was active in 4H as a teen showing horses. This love was passed down to his children and some of them still show horses to this day. Ron enjoyed traveling to South Dakota with his father and brothers to hunt pheasants every fall in their younger years. He enjoyed annual Christmas dinners at Timberlanes with the family and spending time with friends.

Upon graduation of high school Ron worked at Steel Door until he went to the Police Academy sponsored by MCSO in 1977 where he met his second wife Donna. Together they completed the course and were members of the Ausintown Police Department.

In 1983 Ron became a truck driver for Tamco Distributing until they closed in 2001. He then went to Dinesol Plastics as a truck driver, until he retired in 2004.



He is survived by brother Gary (Jeri) Thompson of Florida, and sister Judy Carlson of South Dakota. Ron is survived by his second wife Donna Bosilcoff-Thompson of 39 years. Together they had (stepson) James Bosilcoff and Mara (Preston) Balut; two grandchildren, Remi Bosilcoff and Liam Balut.

He is predeased by a brother Larry Thompson. Larry is survived by his wife Karen Thompson of West Liberty, Ohio. Ron is predeased by his first wife Sharon Smith. Together they had four children Jeff (Vickie) Thompson, Kevin Thompson, Traci Thompson and Scott Thompson; six grandchildren, Aj Thompson, (the late) Matthew Thompson, Caitlin Sinn, Cameron Thompson, Danny Thompson, and Nicolas Thompson.

If asked, Ron would have told you his greatest accomplishment was his family. He was immensely proud of his children and their life paths. He will truly be missed by us all.

Ron had been dealing with affects from a stroke in 2018 and Chronic Kidney Disease.



The family would like to thank Briar Field Manor nursing home, Windsor House at Omni Manor and the Canfield Dialysis Center for the care and support they showed to Ron and his family during his stay.



Ron will be honored in a Celebration of Life memorial with family and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

