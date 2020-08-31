Romouldo “Raymond” Romito, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2 at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home and 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Catholic Church for Romouldo “Raymond” Romito, 92, who passed away Friday evening, August 28.

Romouldo was born on March 24, 1928, in Rivisondoli, Italy, the son of Remigio and Evelina Mascio Romito. He came to the United States in 1954, becoming a proud United States citizen.

After arriving in Youngstown, he worked as a tailor for Richmond Brothers in Boardman, Ohio. In 1965 he opened his own business (Romito’s Tailor) on the west side of Youngstown. He later expanded and moved his well-known business to Austintown, Ohio, before retiring in 1999.

Ray was well known throughout the community. His expertise working with delicate and often complex fabrics made him sought after by many both near and far. He welcomed customers who were looking to acquire a fine personal touch by an old-world craftsman. Whether it was a simple repair or a custom outfit for a man or a woman, Ray was always accommodating.

In his leisure hours, Ray spent time walking the mall, gardening, dancing, cruising and traveling to other countries.

He was an active member of the St. Christine Parish.

He leaves behind his children to cherish his memory, Remigio (Barbara) Romito of Margate City, New Jersey, Frederick (Judy) Romito of Austintown, Ohio, Evelyn (Michael) Kohowski of Midlothian, Virginia and Jerry (Brenda) Romito of Charleston, South Carolina. In addition to his children, he leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Raelyn, Mara, Rebecca, Frederick, Francine, Sara, Christine and Anthony and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Aldino Romito of Campbell, Ohio, Mario Romito of Charleston, South Carolina and Joseph Romito of Rivisonoldi, Italy and his sisters, Maria Ciuffetelli, Michelina Romito and Giuseppina Romito, all from Sulmona, Italy. In addition, his granddaughter, Renee Romito and his daughter-in-law, Denise Tassi-Romito.

The Romito family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511 and will receive friends Wednesday, September 2 from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Due to COVID-19, masks are required, and we ask social distancing be practiced.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 1

