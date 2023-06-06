YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roland L. “Lefty” Florig of Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, passed away suddenly in his sleep on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Lefty, as he was affectionately known by everyone, was born on July 10, 1939 to John and Dorothy (Reynolds) Florig in Youngstown, Ohio.

He went to St. Edward’s Elementary and junior high, then graduated from Ursuline High School in the Class of ’57.

He then patriotically served his county in the United States Marine Corps, overseas in Okinawa, Japan until 1959.

Returning from Marine Corps service, he began his career with the JV McNicholas Transfer Company where he worked until 1978. From 1978 until his retirement in 2006 he was employed by Carney McNicholas in Austintown, Ohio.



In 1955, Lefty met Barb (Forsythe), the love of his life, at Ursuline High School and eventually married in 1963. They have been together ever since and recently celebrated their 60th Anniversary on May 18, 2023 at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake Ohio. Lefty and Barb went on to have four children, Bill, Jim, John and Dan.



In 2006 Lefty retired from Youngstown up to Geneva-on-the-Lake, where he and Barb traveled extensively and spent wonderful days on the lake with family and close friends and following his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Cleveland Browns and Indians.



Lefty was predeceased by his son, John; parents, John and Dorothy and his brothers, Joel (Arina) and Bob ( Barb) Florig.

Lefty is survived by his wife, Barbara; brothers, Tom( Joan) of Miramar Beach, Florida and Bill (Suzanne) of Youngstown; his sons, Bill (Carlina) of Tampa, Florida, Jim of Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio and Dan ( Melissa) of Hudson, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Pam Florig of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren, Daniel, Jack, Matthew and Kristin and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Edward’s Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown ,Ohio on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Calling hours will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences at www.vaschakkiriafh.com.

