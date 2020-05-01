Rodica Maria Gilmore, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rodica Maria Gilmore, 70, of Austintown, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.

Mrs. Gilmore was born January 1, 1950 in Sibiu, Romania, a daughter of Victor and Mary Sherb and came to the United States on March 6, 1976.



She Joined the U.S. Army in 1977, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1988.



A loving wife and mother, she had an incredibly big heart and always put others first. With her strength and kindness she made the world a better place and was eternally devoted to her family and God.



Rodica leaves her husband, Hugh, whom she married January 21, 1980 and two daughters, Ms. Samantha Gilmore and Mrs. Margaret (Timothy) Young of Youngstown. Her spirit lives on through her siblings, Sanda Phillips, Victor Sherb, Jr. and Lee Sherb, as well as, her many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held Monday, May 4 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown.

"I have been crucified with Christ, it is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me." Galatians 2:20

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.