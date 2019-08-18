Roberta L. Bigley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio – Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta L. Bigley, 63, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, August 15, 2019.

Roberta “Bobbie” was born December 11, 1955, in Youngstown and was the daughter of the late Robert Bigley and Margaret Bigley (Czopur).

Bobbie was raised in Youngstown and lived in Mineral Ridge most of her life.

She was a 1973 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and then worked as a Dental Hygienist for a short number of years until having children. She also worked in the Mineral Ridge Middle and High School Cafeterias for 15 years with one of her favorite friends “Ethel”.

Bobbie had a huge heart for the people in her life and loved her cats. She was an amazing mother who would do anything for her children. She loved listening to Led Zeppelin and watching her favorite football team the Pittsburgh Steelers. She was very crafty and could create beautiful flower gardens.

Bobbie leaves behind two children, Samantha (Jason) Flaviano of Girard and Adam (Edie) Semchee of Newton Falls; four sisters, Cindy Miller of Youngstown, Diane Bevan of Youngstown, Nancy Bigley of Austintown and Lori (John) Merlino of Windsor; she also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Doug (Andrea) Bevan of Michigan; Deana (Chris) Bowman of Columbus and Nicole Merlino of Cleveland. She will be sadly missed by many friends and cousins as well.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at the funeral home for a small service.

“There’s a lady who’s sure, all that glitters is gold and she’s buying a stairway to heaven”