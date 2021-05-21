Robert James Conricote, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” James Conricote, 71, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born to parents, Edward and Mary Margaret (McCann) Conricote on February 2, 1950 in Youngstown.

Bob graduated from Ursuline High School in 1968 and then went on to work at McVean and Hughes Funeral Home, LTV Steel and St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he would retire after 28 years of service.

He was a member of St. Christine Church.

He married Kathy, the love of his life in 1978, who survives him. He is also survived by his loving children, Katie of Youngstown, Molly (Michael Campana) of Stow, Sara and Rob (Cortney Barnett) of Youngstown, as well as his beloved grandchild, Miles and soon to be grandson, Baker James. He is also survived by his sister, Adelaide (Richard Reichert) of Canton and several nieces and nephews, as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Bob was known for his love of his dogs, Casey, Lucky and Leo and his happy go lucky nature and positive outlook on life. He greeted everyone with a smile and he enjoyed helping others. His favorite role over the last few years was being “Papa”. He enjoyed visiting and talking about his family, especially his grandsons.

Friends will be received on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio and following a Funeral Mass, at St. Christine Church at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers the family ask that contributions be made to The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation, P.O. Box 34, Canfield, OH 44406.



Due to COVID-19, all social distancing practices will be followed. Masks are required.



