Robert J. Chizmar, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Chizmar, 72, of Boardman, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Robert was born February 1, 1948 in Youngstown to Martin and Mary Wasser Chizmar.

He was a 1966 graduate of Chaney High School.

He joined the U.S. Air force in February of 1967.

He was employed by L.T.V. Steel and Republic Technology in Canton.

He attended Holy Apostle-Sts. Peter & Paul Croatian Catholic Church and was a member of the Jednota Slovak Society.

He enjoyed playing the button box, polka music and fishing.



Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, whom he married October 17, 1980; a son, Robert Chizmar of Columbus; two brothers, Jerry (Joann) Chizmar of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Martin Chizmar, Jr. of Youngstown and a sister, Kathy Egan of Youngstown.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert J. “Bob” Chizmar, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.