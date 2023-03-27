CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bob” Mitchell, 82, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, with his beloved wife, Cathi, at his side.

Bob was born in Branford, Ontario, Canada and moved to Ohio in 1968 after marring his beautiful bride, Cathi Takach Mitchell.

Bob enjoyed raising birds, dogs and exotic fish. He showed dogs and won many awards and ribbons for his beautiful Dobermann’s.

He was a member of St. Christine’s Church and owner of Anchors Aquarium and Pet Supply Company.

He is survived by his wife, Cathi; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, John Michael Takach of Canfield, Mark Raymond (Janice)Takach of Canfield, Beatrice Takach of Poland, Ohio and Judy (Dennis) Krispinsky of Westerville, Ohio; cousins, Norma Hardy of Branford, Canada and Nancy (Steve) Duff of Missouri; many nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Janet Takach; John and Ann Takach and Norma and John Mitchell of Canada.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. There will be calling hours at 10:00 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., with Father Jarek.

Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery.

Condolences can be made online at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

