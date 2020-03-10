Richard Tabak, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a private family showing for Richard Tabak who passed away Saturday morning, March 7.



Richard was born on April 30, 1937 in Youngstown, the son of Peter and Helen (Rozum) Tabak.

Rich grew up in Struthers and was a graduate of Struthers High School. He attended Youngstown State University.

After YSU, Rich was drafted into the U.S. Army where he completed three years of service and was honorably discharged.



Richard was employed as a purchasing agent for the steel industry for 37 years, retiring in 2002. After retirement, he occupied his time for the next 17 years working part-time for Gateways to Better Living.



Some of his hobbies included playing sports in high school to include baseball, track and field. He also enjoyed dancing and playing in a band. Rich played with various bands over the years in the area. His main band was Joe Pitko Orchestra. Rich was known as one of the best drummers around town. His most favorite hobby was polka dancing with the love of his life and his wife for 59 years.



He will be sadly missed by his wife, Anna Mae (Kalas) Tabak, whom he married September 10, 1960; his two children, Richard and Florence Tabak of Catawba, North Carolina and Dennis Tabak of Masury, Ohio and one grandchild, Chelsea Tabak.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, Norma Filkorn.



There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

