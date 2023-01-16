YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Hayes, 74, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, January 13, 2023.

Rick was born in Asheville, North Carolina on December 18, 1948, to parents Richard and Betty (Garland) Hayes and came to the area in 1970.

He worked for General Motors until his retirement.

In 1978, he married the love of his life, Clara Deckant.

Rick loved to fish and enjoyed faithfully watching NASCAR but he most enjoyed the time and memories made by spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Paxton.

Rick leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Clara Deckant Hayes; two sons, Lewis Hayes of Austin, Texas and William (Heather) Hayes of Chesterland, Ohio; a grandson, Paxton; his sister, and brothers-in-law, Patty Lapp, James (Germaine) Deckant, Janice Deckant and Kevin (Renie) Deckant, along with many friends, extended family and nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Edwin Deckant and brother-in-law, John Lapp.

A private service was held for family and there will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.

You can send condolences to the family or leave a message on the website at vaschakkirila@aol.com. Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Hayes, please visit our floral store.