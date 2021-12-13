CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Emil Lazar, 91, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born on January 5, 1930 in Campbell, son of the late Anthony and Rose Lazar.

Richard graduated from East High School and married Joyce Elaine Jones at Sacred Hearts Church on August 20, 1955. Together they raised four children, Richard, Paul, Linda and David.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife and daughter.

He is survived by his sister, three sons and two granddaughters.

A private service was held at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home on Monday December 13, 2021 followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery.

