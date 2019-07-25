Richard David Hunt, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard David Hunt passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with his granddaughter, Deanna, at his side holding his hand.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 15, 1930 to Thomas A. Hunt and Sarah Wheeler.

He lived his entire life in the Youngstown area except for the six years he served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany where he was in Field Artillery. He received accommodations for Gunner, Battery and Battalion achievements during the Korean War.

He had a love of antique cars, football and NASCAR and especially for Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Jr.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his brothers, Thomas and William and his son David Scott.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary, they celebrated 65 years of marriage in March; his daughters, Kathy (Larry) Maravola of Boardman and Janet (Tom) Smith of Vienna; his grandchildren, Craig Brace of Youngstown, Michael (Stephanie) Paxton of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Kimberly (Tyler) Blangero of Boardman, and Deanna Hunt (Damien Martinez) of Boardman and three great-grandchildren, Alexis and Brooklyn Paxton and Elijah Martinez. He also leaves his best friend, his dog, Oreo.

There will be no calling hours or services.

The family will have a private memorial.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

